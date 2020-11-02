Strong winds will make temperatures feel closer to zero on Monday with gusts up to 45 mph

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds on Monday will be out of the north from 15-30 mph but gusting to 45 mph. Skies will be sunny as temperatures warm up to 27 degrees. There will be partly cloudy skies with 10-25 mph winds out of the northeast as temperatures drop down to 15 degrees Monday night. Sunny skies for Anchorage on Tuesday with 15 mph winds and a high of 20 degrees. Clear skies for Tuesday night with 15 mph winds and a low of 5 degrees. Looking ahead, sunny for Wednesday with 10 mph winds and a high of 18 degrees.

Storm energy and very cold air continue to push into Southcentral from the north while some of this energy stalls over Prince William Sound on Monday. These storms could sit over Prince William Sound through Tuesday afternoon before finally moving off to the east towards Canada. This rush of cold air, combined with the storm energy as well as the high pressure will make for gusty wind conditions through Monday night across the Anchorage Bowl with the strongest winds early Monday morning. Peak winds are expected to be anywhere between 30-40 mph, especially West Anchorage near the airport. Winds will gradually diminish through Monday night and into Tuesday as the storm energy over Prince William Sound moves east and the pull on surrounding systems starts to weaken. Southcentral will remain snow free through the next three days with loads of sunshine.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the Matanuska Valley through Monday morning with 35-45 mph winds and gusts up to 65 mph. Winds will gradually diminish during the day Monday but will remain gusty through Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the Thompson Pass area through Monday morning with 45-60 mph winds and gusts up to 75 mph. The Thompson Pass area and the Copper River Basin will see winds lessen on Monday when storms move off to the east, but will remain gusty over the next three days as storms push in from the southeast while that cold air continues to move in from the north. Also, the storms from the southeast moving up to the coast could develop some light snow showers for these locations. The snow should be confined to the coastal spots due to how dry the air has become over the last week.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, the high pressure ridge that has dominated the area for days, will start moving off to the east and deeper into the Canadian Yukon as well as the Northwest Territories later in the week. As the high moves off, this will lessen the pull between the high and the low pressure storms in the northern Gulf. That will decrease the cold air flow out of the north making for weaker winds as well as allowing for temperatures across the Southern Mainland to slowly warm back up. Storms in Kamchatka, Russia look to bring Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) and rainy/snowy conditions to the Alaska Peninsula and Southwest Alaska coast by Thursday. Combined with warmer air moving in from the southwest, these storms will see snow turn into rain along the coast. Inland, the snow should stay snow before tapering off on Friday. Moist air out of the south could bring rain and snow to Southcentral on Friday as storms move east over the northern Gulf. The slow moving Russian storms could bring snow and mixed precipitation to the Kusko Delta on Saturday.

Storms moving out of the north Pacific Ocean will bring more rain, snow and winds to the southwest, Bristol Bay and the Alaska Peninsula late Saturday into Sunday, especially as the Pacific storm meets up with the storms over the Kusko Delta.

