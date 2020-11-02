Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:32 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Rep. Don Young answers questions on ANWR, climate change during forum

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Rep. Don Young answers questions in a Get Out The Native Vote forum ahead of the November 3rd election.

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:25 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

Homepage

Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin answers questions for Get Out The Native Vote

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:37 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Get Out The Native Vote program continued its candidate forum program on Monday with candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin.

Politics

Anchorage Assembly grapples with how and when to fill mayoral vacancy

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:43 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The two main questions are whether to hold a special election, and when the victor of that or the regular election should take office.

Politics

Sen. Murkowski announces she will support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:47 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sen. Murkowski made the announcement during a speech on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Ethan Berkowitz leaves questions unanswered as he exits public office

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
At 6 p.m. Friday, Ethan Berkowitz' second term as Mayor of Anchorage will come to an end several months early, following his resignation amid a scandal involving a former local news anchor.

Politics

Sen. Dan Sullivan to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Sen. Dan Sullivan announced he will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Alyse Galvin ‘isn’t a liberal’ campaign ad

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:18 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact checker evaluates the truthfulness of campaign ads.

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson weighs in on her path to becoming acting mayor and the road ahead

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:31 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Quinn-Davidson is a relative newcomer to Anchorage's political scene.

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson set to become Anchorage's Acting Mayor

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:21 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman

Politics

Evan Eads drops out from the race for State Senate

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Currently Senate Seat B is held by Sen. John Coghill. Sandford and Robert Myers (R) bill continue the race for the seat.