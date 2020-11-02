The wind lingers but a change in the weather is on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds around Anchorage will weaken late in the day on Monday but until then, expect wind chills to hover between single digits and dropping below zero. A High Wind Warning is in place in the Matanuska Valley through Monday at 9 a.m. with wind gusts expected to 65 mph. Another High Wind Warning is set for Thompson pass through 9 a.m. Monday with winds reaching 75 mph.

A storm moving into western Alaska Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to bring winter weather alerts to the region. That same storm will push clouds, warmer temperatures, and a chance of snow into Southcentral near the end of the week.

Southeast is dealing with the second of two large storms that have moved through the region this weekend. Record rainfalls occurred at numerous locations across the Panhandle on Saturday with Snettisham Power Coop seeing 3.71 inches of rain and the Eaglecrest Base Coop receiving 3.1 inches of rain. Heavy wet snow fell Sunday afternoon around Juneau and a Winter Storm Warning is in place through Monday at 9 a.m. for the chance of 4 to 8 inches of snow.

On the Kenai Peninsula, it appears the lake at Snow Glacier has started to release. Water levels in the Snow River have risen three feet in the past week just upstream of Kenai Lake. The National Weather Service says this lake typically releases every other year and the last release was 2019 so the current release is unexpected. NWS expects water levels on the Snow River to rise another 2 to 3 feet through mid-week. They don’t expect the river to reach flood stages but encourage residents that live near the Snow River or Kenai Lake to “monitor local conditions and prepare for rising water levels.”

