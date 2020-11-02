Advertisement

The wind lingers but a change in the weather is on the way

The Matanuska Valley and Thompson Pass will see high winds through Monday morning.
The Matanuska Valley and Thompson Pass will see high winds through Monday morning.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:06 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds around Anchorage will weaken late in the day on Monday but until then, expect wind chills to hover between single digits and dropping below zero. A High Wind Warning is in place in the Matanuska Valley through Monday at 9 a.m. with wind gusts expected to 65 mph. Another High Wind Warning is set for Thompson pass through 9 a.m. Monday with winds reaching 75 mph.

A storm moving into western Alaska Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to bring winter weather alerts to the region. That same storm will push clouds, warmer temperatures, and a chance of snow into Southcentral near the end of the week.

Southeast is dealing with the second of two large storms that have moved through the region this weekend. Record rainfalls occurred at numerous locations across the Panhandle on Saturday with Snettisham Power Coop seeing 3.71 inches of rain and the Eaglecrest Base Coop receiving 3.1 inches of rain. Heavy wet snow fell Sunday afternoon around Juneau and a Winter Storm Warning is in place through Monday at 9 a.m. for the chance of 4 to 8 inches of snow.

On the Kenai Peninsula, it appears the lake at Snow Glacier has started to release. Water levels in the Snow River have risen three feet in the past week just upstream of Kenai Lake. The National Weather Service says this lake typically releases every other year and the last release was 2019 so the current release is unexpected. NWS expects water levels on the Snow River to rise another 2 to 3 feet through mid-week. They don’t expect the river to reach flood stages but encourage residents that live near the Snow River or Kenai Lake to “monitor local conditions and prepare for rising water levels.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bone-chilling cold remains through the weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Aaron Morrison
Temperatures take a nosedive in the coming days across Southcentral.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

The vampire teeth will be chattering this chilly Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Look for clear and cold weather across Southcentral but rain in Southeast and heavy snow in parts of Northern Alaska.

Weather

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM AKDT
Look for clear and cold weather across Southcentral but rain in Southeast and heavy snow in parts of Northern Alaska.

Latest News

Forecast

Tricks, treats and chilly temperatures for Halloween weekend

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, colder air from the Arctic will continue to drop down and entrench the southern half of the state. Temperatures will stay below average while keeping the winds in the typical mountain gap and coastal locations.

Weather

Clear and cold for the week ahead

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:42 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
The first cold snap of the season comes as Halloween arrives. Get ready to put your coats on over costumes!

Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:39 PM AKDT
The first cold snap of the season comes as Halloween arrives. Get ready to put your coats on over costumes!

Forecast

You guessed it, more fog Thursday as advisory’s are in place until 1 pm

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:05 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
You guessed it, more fog today as advisory's are in place until 1 pm on Thursday as fog lingers into the afternoon and evening

Forecast

Fog foils sunshine in Anchorage

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:03 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A persistent fog obscured roads in Eagle River, Anchorage, to Palmer Wednesday. Calm conditions allow the fog to form over the inlet and drift over land. Temperatures will steadily decline with 20s during the days and 10-16 overnight.

Forecast

Dense Fog Advisory to expire at 1 pm on Wednesday from south of Talkeetna and down into Cook Inlet including the Mat-Su Valley

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Dense Fog Advisory not set to expire until 1 pm on Wednesday from south of Talkeetna and down into Cook Inlet including the Mat-Su Valley's