Victim tries to reclaim stolen beer and get’s shot in the leg according to AST

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers responded to a call around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday of a shooting in Soldotna according to Daily Dispatch. After an investigation, a Trooper report says the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Johannes Stott of Soldotna, stole beer from a party he attended.

According to Troopers at around midnight, party-goers confronted Stott at an apartment building about the stolen beer. That’s when Stott pulled out a 12-gauge shotgun and fired one round at the victim. Troopers say the victim was hit in the “leg with buck shot”.

The victim was life-flighted to Anchorage and is in serious condition. Stott faces charges of first-degree assault, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons, and fourth-degree theft.

