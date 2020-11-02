Advertisement

Victim tries to reclaim stolen beer and get’s shot in the leg according to AST

Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers responded to a call around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday of a shooting in Soldotna according to Daily Dispatch. After an investigation, a Trooper report says the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Johannes Stott of Soldotna, stole beer from a party he attended.

According to Troopers at around midnight, party-goers confronted Stott at an apartment building about the stolen beer. That’s when Stott pulled out a 12-gauge shotgun and fired one round at the victim. Troopers say the victim was hit in the “leg with buck shot”.

The victim was life-flighted to Anchorage and is in serious condition. Stott faces charges of first-degree assault, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons, and fourth-degree theft.

