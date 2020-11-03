Advertisement

382 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP images)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state for both residents and nonresidents to 17,448. Of those cases, DHSS says 10,251 are considered active.

No new deaths were reported by DHSS, leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 84.

At least 457 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The state reports 80 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and another 17 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Nine people are on ventilators.

Two of the new cases reported Tuesday were in nonresidents. According to the DHSS coronavirus dashboard, one of them is in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the other’s location is listed as unknown.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 187
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 21
  • Valdez-Cordova Ceneus Area: 2
  • Denali Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 36
  • Mat-Su Borough: 44
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 6
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 12
  • City and Borough of Juneau: 20
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 25
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 19
  • Unknown: 1

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated with more information.

