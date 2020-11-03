Alaska Communications enters definitive agreement to be acquired for approximately $300 million

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Communications announced the company has entered into a definitive agreement, pending stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The company entered into the agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. This means Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor will own 100% of the company’s shares. If the transaction is closed, Alaska Communications will become a private company, according to ACS spokeswoman Heather Cavanaugh.

Bill Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Communications, stated, “This transaction with Macquarie Capital and GCM represents an exciting opportunity to enhance our financial position and expand our resources to better serve our customers. Macquarie Capital has extensive experience navigating the complexities and issues associated with public-to-private transactions, as well as addressing the various regulatory regimes associated with communications infrastructure transactions. It also has deep telecommunications expertise and a strong track record of investing in capital-intensive businesses, which will be critical as we deliver on our strategy to utilize our superior customer service and fiber-based network solutions in providing industry-leading telecommunications products and services. Finally, GCM’s Labor Impact Fund provides strategic value to our business both through its experience in the telecommunications sector and in fostering partnerships with a unionized workforce. We firmly believe this transaction will allow us to enhance our expanded fiber network services and drive long-term value for our customers in Alaska and the Lower 48.”

More information about the acquisition will be released during a conference call Thursday.

