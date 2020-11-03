Advertisement

Alaska Communications enters definitive agreement to be acquired for approximately $300 million

(KWQC)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:16 AM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Communications announced the company has entered into a definitive agreement, pending stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The company entered into the agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. This means Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor will own 100% of the company’s shares. If the transaction is closed, Alaska Communications will become a private company, according to ACS spokeswoman Heather Cavanaugh.

Bill Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Communications, stated, “This transaction with Macquarie Capital and GCM represents an exciting opportunity to enhance our financial position and expand our resources to better serve our customers. Macquarie Capital has extensive experience navigating the complexities and issues associated with public-to-private transactions, as well as addressing the various regulatory regimes associated with communications infrastructure transactions. It also has deep telecommunications expertise and a strong track record of investing in capital-intensive businesses, which will be critical as we deliver on our strategy to utilize our superior customer service and fiber-based network solutions in providing industry-leading telecommunications products and services. Finally, GCM’s Labor Impact Fund provides strategic value to our business both through its experience in the telecommunications sector and in fostering partnerships with a unionized workforce. We firmly believe this transaction will allow us to enhance our expanded fiber network services and drive long-term value for our customers in Alaska and the Lower 48.”

More information about the acquisition will be released during a conference call Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Settlement in deadly crab boat sinking calls for over $9M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Scandies Rose went down Dec. 31 after it left Alaska to the Bering Sea to pursue cod and crab.

Education

Assembly to meet with ASD over reopening plans, but may lack ability to change the decision

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
While members will be able to discuss impacts on the Municipality, the ability to affect the plans lies with the School Board, Superintendent, and the Mayor.

News

Here’s how to vote on Tuesday without breaking quarantine

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Some Alaskans will have to resort to requesting a special needs ballot in order to vote, due to the mandatory 5 day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving from out of state.

Decision 2020

Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Find a voting location to cast your ballot for Tuesday's General Election.

Latest News

Sports

New construction at Hilltop Ski Area is a game changer for the UAA ski team

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:57 PM AKST
|
By Patrick Enslow
The UAA ski team will be able to train closer to campus thanks to a new training run at the Hilltop Ski area.

News

APD investigating shooting near the Glenn Highway at Muldoon

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:39 PM AKST
|
By Marlise Irby
According to the Nixle alert, initial reports indicated a person driving in the area in a silver sedan was shot from another vehicle.

News

Candidates spend final weekend on the campaign trail

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:54 PM AKST

News

Candidates spend final weekend on the campaign trail

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKST
|
By Dave Leval
Candidates for U.S. Senate and House crisscross the state looking for last minute votes.

News

ASD announces in school learning for Pre-K through grade 2 starting November 16

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:45 PM AKST
|
By Marlise Irby
ASD says families ready to send their kids back to in-person learning will be able to do so on November 16, 2020.

News

Victim tries to reclaim stolen beer and gets shot in the leg according to AST

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM AKST
|
By Marlise Irby
Suspect shoots at victim over stolen beer according to AST.