Advertisement

Assembly to meet with ASD over reopening plans, but may lack ability to change the decision

The Anchorage Assembly meets in the Assembly chambers at the Loussac Library on Aug. 27, 2020.
The Anchorage Assembly meets in the Assembly chambers at the Loussac Library on Aug. 27, 2020.(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:13 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has reaffirmed its plans to bring children in grades Pre-K-2 back to school on Nov. 16, but the Anchorage Assembly has asked for a meeting with the district and school board to discuss those plans.

Assembly member Meg Zaletel, co-chair of the Health Policy Committee, said the request came around because of questions raised by members and an influx of emails they’ve received about the plans.

“The concerns are wide and varied, very detailed, and also a little confused, frankly,” she said.

The confusion, she said, comes from how the plan compares to the Anchorage Health Department’s recent public health advisory, encouraging people to stay home as much as possible.

“We’re kind of working on two parallel paths,” she said. “We have the school district path and the municipal path, both have a substantial opportunity to impact one another depending on where they go.”

Zaletel said she sees this upcoming meeting as a chance to discuss those impacts and answer questions any assembly members may have.

“What I’m most interested in is bringing to light any municipal impacts that could be very real for the municipality as to its resources to deal with COVID-19, and that’s to influence our administration and our mayor,” she said.

It would need to be the mayor that gets influenced for the city to step in, according to Anchorage’s Municipal Attorney Kate Vogel.

“The assembly does not have a direct role in deciding whether schools should be open or closed,” Vogel said.

She added that normally the mayor doesn’t either, but because of Anchorage’s emergency declaration, an order from the mayor can close schools down.

“We saw during the hunker down phase that for example, the emergency order issued by Mayor Berkowitz, which did require the shutdown of schools, both public and private,” Vogel said.

But that’s no guarantee Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson will issue an order, and if she does, that would open up an avenue for the assembly to get involved.

“If that order was issued, then the Anchorage Assembly possesses the power to end an emergency order,” Vogel said.

She added that if neither choose to get involved, the decision to move forward stays with the school board and the superintendent.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s how to vote on Tuesday without breaking quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Some Alaskans will have to resort to requesting a special needs ballot in order to vote, due to the mandatory 5 day quarantine requirement for travelers arriving from out of state.

Decision 2020

Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Find a voting location to cast your ballot for Tuesday's General Election.

Sports

New construction at Hilltop Ski Area is a game changer for the UAA ski team

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The UAA ski team will be able to train closer to campus thanks to a new training run at the Hilltop Ski area.

News

APD investigating shooting near the Glenn Highway at Muldoon

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:39 PM AKST
|
By Marlise Irby
According to the Nixle alert, initial reports indicated a person driving in the area in a silver sedan was shot from another vehicle.

Latest News

News

Candidates spend final weekend on the campaign trail

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:54 PM AKST

News

Candidates spend final weekend on the campaign trail

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKST
|
By Dave Leval
Candidates for U.S. Senate and House crisscross the state looking for last minute votes.

News

ASD announces in school learning for Pre-K through grade 2 starting November 16

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:45 PM AKST
|
By Marlise Irby
ASD says families ready to send their kids back to in-person learning will be able to do so on November 16, 2020.

News

Victim tries to reclaim stolen beer and gets shot in the leg according to AST

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM AKST
|
By Marlise Irby
Suspect shoots at victim over stolen beer according to AST.

News

UPDATE: Male arrested and female taken into custody after SWAT response in Abbott Loop neighborhood

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM AKST
|
By Kristen Durand
An Anchorage Police Department SWAT is responding to a situation around the 3600 block of E 64th Avenue. Police are asking to public to avoid the area.

News

1 new death, 349 COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM AKST
|
By Kristen Durand
Another Alaskan has died and 349 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.