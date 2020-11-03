Advertisement

Be our Election Day eyes and ears. Tell us what Election Day looks like for you

The State of Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) unveils the 2020 “I Voted” stickers and the powerful significance behind the artwork. Created by beloved Alaskan artist, Barbara Lavallee, the stickers feature her stylized depiction of the diversity, strength, and power of Alaskan women.
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:58 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Election Day is underway. Polls opened up at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and are expected to close at 8 p.m.

We want to hear from you about how the day is going. Issues, concerns, or just want to show off your voting pride? Let us know! Fill out the form below and submit your photos and videos to Alaska’s News Source here.

