Bundle up for Election Day as temps struggle to warm up to 20 degrees in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday with 20 mph winds Anchorage will see sunny skies and a high of 20 degrees. Clear skies for Tuesday night with 15 mph winds and a low of 5 degrees. Sunny skies for Anchorage on Wednesday with 15 mph winds and a high of 18 degrees. Clear skies for Wednesday night with 15 mph winds and a low of 6 degrees. Looking ahead, partly sunny for Thursday with light winds and a high of 21 degrees.

The sunny, dry, and very cold weather pattern continues for Southcentral the next few days. Winds will diminish but will remain gusty especially in West Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley. Peak wind gusts yesterday (Monday) in Anchorage were between 35-45 mph with Elmendorf Air Force Base reporting 66 mph wind gusts yesterday morning while Palmer saw 72 mph gusts of wind. Increasing clouds and strong winds kept warm air in, and mixed up the air, which allowed temperatures to not fall as much as the last few nights. The focus will be on the cold now that the winds are weakening allowing for the coldest temperatures of the year that could be Tuesday night and Wednesday morning across Southcentral.

Storms in the northern Gulf could bring some snow to southern Kodiak Tuesday night with a slight chance the storms move a little bit to the north and drop some snow on Kodiak City (Kodiak City should remain dry). Storms head east from Southwest Alaska on Thursday changing the weather pattern to a cloudier one and increasing snow chances for Kodiak on Thursday.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Monday, storms will sit over the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula while high pressure controls the Gulf of Alaska on Friday. Storms move out of the north Pacific and over the high pressure to the south in the Gulf as they move into the Bristol Bay area early on Saturday. Winds will pick up across the western Gulf and Kodiak Island as these storms and the high pressure in the Gulf pull on one another. The low-pressure system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the interior part of Bristol Bay and the Middle Kusko Valley as the storms move from south to north. By Saturday and Sunday, these storms should bring snow and possibly rain to Southcentral. High pressure will be replaced across the state by these storms on Sunday as well. Also, on Saturday (late Saturday) storms from Kamchatka push across the Bering Sea and eventually adding to the new weather pattern next week which looks to be an active one.

