Advertisement

Despite surge in early voting, not every vote will be counted on election night

Despite lots of early voting, not every vote will be counted on election day.
Despite lots of early voting, not every vote will be counted on election day.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:29 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Alaskans are getting set to go to the polls on Tuesday while many other Alaskans have already voted. Numbers released by the Alaska Division of Elections on Monday show nearly 50,000 Alaskans have voted early in-person and more than 86,000 people have already returned absentee ballots by mail. Still, many of those who have already voted will not have their votes counted on election night.

According to the Division of Elections, those who voted early in person through Oct. 29 will have their vote counted on election night. Those who voted after that date will have their votes counted seven days after the election.

“I know a lot of people are concerned about when is their vote going to be counted, election night or seven days later,” said Division of Elections Communications Director Tiffany Montemayor. “And the thing with that is that, honestly, it doesn’t matter what day it’s counted because it is going to be counted.”

Absentee ballots are also being counted seven days after the election. Montemayor said that’s mainly to verify ballots and make sure people haven’t voted twice. But she added, with more than 119,000 ballots mailed, it isn’t likely there will be many winners to announce on Tuesday night.

“There are going to be many, many races that won’t be able to be called on election night, there’s nothing to worry about. Just because it will take a little bit of time it doesn’t mean that anything has gone wrong. It’s just that there’s a lot to count, and again, we just want to be accurate," she said.

Montemayor said people who are holding on to absentee ballots that were mailed to them may want to consider putting it in a dropbox or taking it to a polling place. She cautioned that ballots that are put in the mail must be postmarked by 8 p. m. Tuesday. She said people should take their ballots to the post office and ask for it to be hand-canceled to make sure they make the deadline.

Election workers also have a deadline. They have 15 days after the election to make sure every eligible vote is counted.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Need a ride to the polls? People Mover will be free on Election Day

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Voters in Anchorage can get a free ride to their voting location on Tuesday through the Municipality of Anchorage’s bus service People Mover and AnchorRIDES.

Decision 2020

Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Find a voting location to cast your ballot for Tuesday's General Election.

Homepage

Election anxiety, advice from the experts on how to stay calm

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
With the presidential election looming, many Americans are reporting elevated stress and anxiety levels. We hear from the experts on how best to deal with those feelings.

Decision 2020

Rep. Don Young answers questions on ANWR, climate change during forum

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Rep. Don Young answers questions in a Get Out The Native Vote forum ahead of the November 3rd election.

Latest News

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:25 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Don Young’s disaster-themed attack ad against Alyse Galvin

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.

Homepage

Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin answers questions for Get Out The Native Vote

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:37 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Get Out The Native Vote program continued its candidate forum program on Monday with candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Analyzing Alyse Galvin’s ‘It’s nice to be Don Young’ campaign ad

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker will continue to review political ads leading up to the election.

Politics

Anchorage Assembly grapples with how and when to fill mayoral vacancy

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:43 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The two main questions are whether to hold a special election, and when the victor of that or the regular election should take office.

Politics

Sen. Murkowski announces she will support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:47 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sen. Murkowski made the announcement during a speech on Saturday.