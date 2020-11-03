Here’s how to vote on Tuesday without breaking quarantine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Late last month, the State of Alaska revised its protocol for travelers arriving from out of state. As part of the latest guidelines, anyone who is arriving in Alaska after more than 72 hours in another state or country must quarantine for at least five days.

With Election Day upon us, that means some Alaskans will have to resort to requesting a special needs ballot in order to vote. According to the Division of Elections, special needs voting regularly occurs when someone is unable to cast their ballot in person for reasons like age, illness or disability.

Region II Election Supervisor Julie Husmann says the process has been used by the state for a while. Even with COVID-19 case numbers rising in Alaska, she does not expect an abnormal amount of special needs ballots to be requested. Even then, she says it likely wouldn’t affect the speed at which incoming ballots are processed and counted on election night.

“We’ve done this for years," she said. "I don’t think it will be any greater, or any fewer, than what we’ve had in the past.”

In order to receive a special needs ballot, one must select a personal representative. That individual will be tasked with picking up the ballot from your polling station, witnessing your signature on the completed ballot and ensuring that it’s returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to request a special needs ballot online ended at 5 p.m. Monday.

According to state law, AS 15.20.072, employers, union agents and candidates for office are prohibited from serving as a voter’s personal representative.

More information on voting via special needs ballot is available through your local Division of Elections office.

