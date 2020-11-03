Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of thousands of Alaskans have already cast their ballot for the 2020 General Election. Tuesday, Election Day, is the final day to vote. Here are locations that are providing all 40 ballots on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout Alaska.
Anchorage:
- Midtown Mall
- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport: Polls can be found on the first floor, level one from the parking garage through the double doors to the right
- University of Alaska Anchorage Student Union
- Anchorage City Hall
Fairbanks:
- Region III Elections Office
- University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center
- Fairbanks International Airport: This voting location can be found by the Alaska Airlines check-in
Juneau:
- Region I Elections Office
- Juneau Airport
- State Office Building: This location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nome:
- Region IV Elections Office
Prudhoe Bay:
- Service Area 10 Camp, Building 8: This location is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wasilla:
- Wasilla Public Library
Visit online to find your district-specific voting location, or for more polling information, visit the Alaska Division of Elections website.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.