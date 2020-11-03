Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of thousands of Alaskans have already cast their ballot for the 2020 General Election. Tuesday, Election Day, is the final day to vote. Here are locations that are providing all 40 ballots on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout Alaska.

Anchorage:

Midtown Mall

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport: Polls can be found on the first floor, level one from the parking garage through the double doors to the right

University of Alaska Anchorage Student Union

Anchorage City Hall

Fairbanks:

Region III Elections Office

University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center

Fairbanks International Airport: This voting location can be found by the Alaska Airlines check-in

Juneau:

Region I Elections Office

Juneau Airport

State Office Building: This location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nome:

Region IV Elections Office

Prudhoe Bay:

Service Area 10 Camp, Building 8: This location is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wasilla:

Wasilla Public Library

Visit online to find your district-specific voting location, or for more polling information, visit the Alaska Division of Elections website.

