Advertisement

Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of thousands of Alaskans have already cast their ballot for the 2020 General Election. Tuesday, Election Day, is the final day to vote. Here are locations that are providing all 40 ballots on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout Alaska.

Anchorage:

  • Midtown Mall
  • Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport: Polls can be found on the first floor, level one from the parking garage through the double doors to the right
  • University of Alaska Anchorage Student Union
  • Anchorage City Hall

Fairbanks:

  • Region III Elections Office
  • University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center
  • Fairbanks International Airport: This voting location can be found by the Alaska Airlines check-in

Juneau:

  • Region I Elections Office
  • Juneau Airport
  • State Office Building: This location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nome:

  • Region IV Elections Office

Prudhoe Bay:

  • Service Area 10 Camp, Building 8: This location is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wasilla:

  • Wasilla Public Library

Visit online to find your district-specific voting location, or for more polling information, visit the Alaska Division of Elections website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Election anxiety, advice from the experts on how to stay calm

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
With the presidential election looming, many Americans are reporting elevated stress and anxiety levels. We hear from the experts on how best to deal with those feelings.

Decision 2020

Rep. Don Young answers questions on ANWR, climate change during forum

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Rep. Don Young answers questions in a Get Out The Native Vote forum ahead of the November 3rd election.

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:25 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Don Young’s disaster-themed attack ad against Alyse Galvin

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.

Latest News

Homepage

Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin answers questions for Get Out The Native Vote

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:37 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Get Out The Native Vote program continued its candidate forum program on Monday with candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Analyzing Alyse Galvin’s ‘It’s nice to be Don Young’ campaign ad

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker will continue to review political ads leading up to the election.

Politics

Anchorage Assembly grapples with how and when to fill mayoral vacancy

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:43 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The two main questions are whether to hold a special election, and when the victor of that or the regular election should take office.

Politics

Sen. Murkowski announces she will support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:47 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sen. Murkowski made the announcement during a speech on Saturday.

Decision 2020

Clashes on health care dominate debate between Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:43 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Candidates for the U.S. Senate faced off in the second Debate for the State Friday, with significant clashes over health care policy.

News

Debate for the State: Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM AKDT
Closing out the week, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Dr. Al Gross are taking to the debate stage.