Live updates: Polling locations across the state now open

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source election team is out at the polls and with the candidates to bring you the latest election news as it happens. All live updates will be posted here with updates about polling places, early returns, candidate statements and more.

Nov. 3 —8:37 a.m.

Need a ride to the polls?

Voters in Anchorage can get a free ride to their voting location on Tuesday through the Municipality of Anchorage’s bus service People Mover and AnchorRIDES. The buses will still have COVID-19 precautions in place and passengers will be asked to social distance and wear masks. The bus service has been running for people to use for essential services, and Anchorage Public Transporation Department Director Jamie Acton said voting is considered one of those services.

Read more: People Mover will be free on Election Day

Nov. 3 —7:40 a.m.

Polling place now open

Hundreds of thousands of Alaskans have already cast their ballot for the 2020 General Election. Tuesday, Election Day, is the final day to vote.

Many polling locations across the state are now open. Alaska Division of Elections says the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your polling location here.

If you are voting in person, remember to bring an ID with you to the polling location.

Read more: Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

It’s 8am! Polls are open! pic.twitter.com/tGoNlFa2AX — AK Division of Elections (@ak_elections) November 3, 2020

