Advertisement

Live updates: Polling locations across the state now open

The State of Alaska Division of Elections unveils the 2020 “I Voted” stickers.
The State of Alaska Division of Elections unveils the 2020 “I Voted” stickers.(KTUU)
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:51 AM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source election team is out at the polls and with the candidates to bring you the latest election news as it happens. All live updates will be posted here with updates about polling places, early returns, candidate statements and more.

Nov. 3 —8:37 a.m.

Need a ride to the polls?

Voters in Anchorage can get a free ride to their voting location on Tuesday through the Municipality of Anchorage’s bus service People Mover and AnchorRIDES. The buses will still have COVID-19 precautions in place and passengers will be asked to social distance and wear masks. The bus service has been running for people to use for essential services, and Anchorage Public Transporation Department Director Jamie Acton said voting is considered one of those services.

Read more: People Mover will be free on Election Day

Nov. 3 —7:40 a.m.

Polling place now open

Hundreds of thousands of Alaskans have already cast their ballot for the 2020 General Election. Tuesday, Election Day, is the final day to vote.

Many polling locations across the state are now open. Alaska Division of Elections says the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your polling location here.

If you are voting in person, remember to bring an ID with you to the polling location.

Read more: Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

What are your Election Day plans? Viewers weigh in

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
After months of anticipation Alaskan's share how they plan to spend Election Day this year.

Decision 2020

Despite surge in early voting, not every vote will be counted on election night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Division of Elections is seeing a big turnout of early voters and absentee votes by mail. Despite that, only certain votes will be counted on election night.

Decision 2020

Need a ride to the polls? People Mover will be free on Election Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Voters in Anchorage can get a free ride to their voting location on Tuesday through the Municipality of Anchorage’s bus service People Mover and AnchorRIDES.

Decision 2020

Here’s where voters in all 40 districts can vote on Election Day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Find a voting location to cast your ballot for Tuesday's General Election.

Latest News

Homepage

Election anxiety, advice from the experts on how to stay calm

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:15 AM AKST
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
With the presidential election looming, many Americans are reporting elevated stress and anxiety levels. We hear from the experts on how best to deal with those feelings.

Decision 2020

Rep. Don Young answers questions on ANWR, climate change during forum

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Rep. Don Young answers questions in a Get Out The Native Vote forum ahead of the November 3rd election.

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:25 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Don Young’s disaster-themed attack ad against Alyse Galvin

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.

Homepage

Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin answers questions for Get Out The Native Vote

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:37 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Get Out The Native Vote program continued its candidate forum program on Monday with candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Analyzing Alyse Galvin’s ‘It’s nice to be Don Young’ campaign ad

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker will continue to review political ads leading up to the election.