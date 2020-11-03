Need a ride to the polls? People Mover will be free on Election Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Voters in Anchorage can get a free ride to their voting location on Tuesday through the Municipality of Anchorage’s bus service People Mover and AnchorRIDES.

The buses will still have COVID-19 precautions in place and passengers will be asked to social distance and wear masks. The bus service has been running for people to use for essential services, and Anchorage Public Transporation Department Director Jamie Acton said voting is considered one of those services.

“During these unprecedented times, we are pleased to be able to provide our community with a safe, clean, and fare-free alternative to cast their ballots. We are happy to offer our services to everyone, free of charge on November 3. Come out and vote,” Acton said in a prepared statement. “We still ask that people take essential trips only on public transportation and we consider voting to be an essential trip.”

Public transport buses have capacity restrictions in place because of COVID-19. The standard buses are capped at 14 passengers and the 22-foot buses are capped at six passengers.

For more information on polling locations, visit the Division of Elections voter information portal or read about the different polling locations that offer all 40 ballots. Passengers can also learn more about potential bus routes and safety precautions at peoplemover.org and learn more about the AnchorRIDES shared transit here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.