People infected with COVID-19 can go to the polls, CDC says

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with COVID-19 can still vote in person.

The agency said anyone isolating with the virus or in quarantine because they may have been exposed to it can still exercise their right to vote safely.

Once they arrive at a polling location, they should let a poll worker know their situation.

Voters in Miami-Dade County socially distance and wear masks while waiting to cast their ballot in the 2020 election. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a COVID-19 infection shouldn't prevent voters from casting their ballots. (Source: CNN)

Poll workers assisting voters with symptoms should be wearing personal protective equipment.

The CDC also recommends alternative voting options for those who are sick, including a designated polling site or curbside voting.

Everyone at the polling location should be following safety guidelines. That includes wearing a face covering, standing six feet apart, and bringing hand sanitizer and pen.

