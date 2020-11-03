Settlement in deadly crab boat sinking calls for over $9M

(AP) - The owners of a Seattle-managed crab boat have reached a settlement of more than $9 million with two survivors and the families of four crew members who died last year when the Scandies Rose went down in the Gulf of Alaska.

The Seattle Times reported that attorney Michael Barcott, who is representing the owners, confirmed the settlement. Jerry Markham, an attorney for some of the families, said the state is expected to review the agreement and determine how the money will be divided up.

The Scandies Rose went down Dec. 31 after it left Alaska to the Bering Sea to pursue cod and crab.

An investigation is underway.

