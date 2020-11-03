Advertisement

Settlement in deadly crab boat sinking calls for over $9M

(KTUU)
(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:03 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - The owners of a Seattle-managed crab boat have reached a settlement of more than $9 million with two survivors and the families of four crew members who died last year when the Scandies Rose went down in the Gulf of Alaska.

The Seattle Times reported that attorney Michael Barcott, who is representing the owners, confirmed the settlement. Jerry Markham, an attorney for some of the families, said the state is expected to review the agreement and determine how the money will be divided up.

The Scandies Rose went down Dec. 31 after it left Alaska to the Bering Sea to pursue cod and crab.

An investigation is underway.

Tugboat sets off to investigate sinking of Scandies Rose
Coast Guard board to investigate deadly Gulf of Alaska crab boat sinking
‘It’s what we do’: Family of missing fishermen mourn but pledge to keep fishing
Coast Guard releases names of missing and rescued in fishing boat capsizing
Coast Guard suspends search for 5 people after fishing boat sinks off Alaska Peninsula

