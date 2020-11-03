Advertisement

Storms move into Western Alaska, another clear day in Southcentral

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:32 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Alaskans are getting out to vote — assuming you’re not one of the thousands who have voted early — the weather could play a factor. Southcentral will see another clear and cold day. The winds will have mostly died down across Anchorage but the Matanuska Valley is still expecting northeast winds 10-25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Snow is expected to move into western Alaska on Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for many coastal areas including St. Lawrence Island, Chukchi Sea Coast and the Yukon Delta with some locations looking at 1 to 3 inches of snow with localized amounts of 6 inches. High Surf Advisories are also in place for St. Lawrence Island, Chukchi Sea Coast and the Yukon Delta. Look for high surf 1 to 3 feet above normal high tide with winds out of the northwest 25-40 miles per hour.

Blizzard conditions are expected around the Kuskokwim Delta with 1 to 3 inches of snow likely and winds gusting to 55 mph. Visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less.

After a stormy weekend with high snow totals and heavy rain, the Panhandle should have a relatively quiet day with mostly cloudy skies. Mud Bay saw 22 inches of snow move through and Snettisham Power Coop had a record rainfall of 5.77 inches on Nov. 1. The previous record for Nov. 1 was 3.10 in 2011.

