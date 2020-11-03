What are your Election Day plans? Viewers weigh in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Election Day is upon us but it is still early. We likely won’t have a declared winner until late Tuesday if it comes at all. On the precipice of what could be historic voter turnout, we wanted to hear from a few of our viewers to find out how they will spend the day.

Susan Richards says “I have voted and won’t be watching anything about elections on Tuesday evening. I’m burned out with politics.”

Robert Gillespie echoed a refrain similar to a lot of viewers “I’ll celebrate that the stupid text and phone calls will stop."

Mary Samuelson is determined to have her vote counted typing “I am voting in person for I trust no one.”

We have seen an array or predictions on our Facebook page. Jeanie Cook writing “Celebrate the Trump Landslide Victory safely, we got a lot of good to live for!!! Going to be Biblical!”

Meanwhile, Ernestine Saankalaxt' Hayes says “I will just watch for the first couple hours til they call Biden in a landslide.”

Others are going above and beyond to participate in the process. Jessica Johnson seemed excited to post that she will be an “Election worker!” Robin Cacy on the other hand has a more laid-back approach “We are going to munch on appetizers and drink champagne.”

Remember, no matter who you vote for you can find all your election coverage right here on the Alaska’s News Source website. Our national coverage will begin on-air around 3 pm Alaska Standard Time and we will have local updates every 30 minutes.

