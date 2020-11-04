413 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 405 new COVID-19 cases in residents and eight new COVID-19 cases in nonresidents. This marks the third-highest daily case count of COVID-19 in Alaska.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the number of Alaskans who have died with the virus at 84. There are currently 10,652 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 7,124 Alaskans are reported as recovered or presumed recovered on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
There are currently 86 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and nine additional patients who are hospitalized and suspected to have the disease.
The total cases of COVID-19 since the state started reporting cases in March is 17,860.
The new resident cases reported Wednesday were found among these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 165
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 42
- Kodiak Island Borough: Six
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Two
- Denali Borough: One
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 53
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 83
- Nome Census Area: Two
- North Slope Borough: One
- Northwest Arctic Borough: Five
- Juneau City and Borough: 14
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: One
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: One
- Sitka City and Borough: Five
- Aleutians East Borough: One
- Bethel Census Area: 20
- Kusilvak Census Area: One
