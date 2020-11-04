Advertisement

413 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:29 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 405 new COVID-19 cases in residents and eight new COVID-19 cases in nonresidents. This marks the third-highest daily case count of COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the number of Alaskans who have died with the virus at 84. There are currently 10,652 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 7,124 Alaskans are reported as recovered or presumed recovered on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

There are currently 86 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and nine additional patients who are hospitalized and suspected to have the disease.

The total cases of COVID-19 since the state started reporting cases in March is 17,860.

The new resident cases reported Wednesday were found among these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 165
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 42
  • Kodiak Island Borough: Six
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Two
  • Denali Borough: One
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 53
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 83
  • Nome Census Area: Two
  • North Slope Borough: One
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Five
  • Juneau City and Borough: 14
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: One
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: One
  • Sitka City and Borough: Five
  • Aleutians East Borough: One
  • Bethel Census Area: 20
  • Kusilvak Census Area: One

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

