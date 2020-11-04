413 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 405 new COVID-19 cases in residents and eight new COVID-19 cases in nonresidents. This marks the third-highest daily case count of COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the number of Alaskans who have died with the virus at 84. There are currently 10,652 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 7,124 Alaskans are reported as recovered or presumed recovered on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

There are currently 86 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and nine additional patients who are hospitalized and suspected to have the disease.

The total cases of COVID-19 since the state started reporting cases in March is 17,860.

The new resident cases reported Wednesday were found among these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 165

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 42

Kodiak Island Borough: Six

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Two

Denali Borough: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 53

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 83

Nome Census Area: Two

North Slope Borough: One

Northwest Arctic Borough: Five

Juneau City and Borough: 14

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: One

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: One

Sitka City and Borough: Five

Aleutians East Borough: One

Bethel Census Area: 20

Kusilvak Census Area: One

