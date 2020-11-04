Alyse Galvin aims to unseat Rep. Don Young in second attempt

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2020, a head-to-head battle for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives takes the form of a rematch between Republican Rep. Don Young and challenger Alyse Galvin.

Galvin, who considers herself an independent but is running as this year’s Democratic nominee, is taking Young on for the second time in two elections.

While most know a bit about Young – the Dean of the House, as the longest-serving congressman currently in the House of Representatives – Galvin’s story isn’t as widely known.

The 55-year-old mother of four has long been a champion of health care and education.

“My family struggled with addiction, mental illness, and abuse,” she wrote on her campaign page, “but I was determined to break the cycle. My community and my school teachers lifted me up and game the tools and confidence I needed to persevere.”

Galvin is also looking to expand broadband and affordable energy access, according to her campaign website, noting “we must invest in roads and other basic infrastructure like water and sewer.”

She formerly owned a small business, served as a partnership liaison for the Department of Education and Early Development and founded education advocacy group Great Alaska Schools after graduating from the University of California San Diego with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

A third-generation Alaska, according to her campaign page biography, she’s been in Alaska for nearly 40 years, having lived in both Juneau and Anchorage. Away from work, Galvin described fishing, hunting, church, choir and bridge as some of her favorite hobbies.

“Alaska and our nation are at a crossroads right now,” she said. “We are facing a crisis, and our leaders are not listening. It’s time for a Representative who listens to and works for the people of Alaska.”

In 2018, Galvin took about 47% of the vote, the highest for a challenger to Young since 1990.

