Anchorage man arrested for impersonating a police officer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a 20-year-old Anchorage man was arrested Tuesday after he was suspected of impersonating a police officer.

APD says a person called Tuesday morning saying they were almost pulled over by a man driving a white Kia Rio near Northern Lights and Lake Otis. The caller said the vehicle, which police say was driven by Konelio Mulitauaopele, got behind him and flashed red and blue lights. The caller said they were about to stop, when they noticed a football team sticker in the window of the Kia and realized it was not a legitimate police car.

The caller gave police the license plate number of the vehicle, which was stopped minutes later by an APD Homicide Detective near Benson and A Street.

During the traffic stop, police found a light bar mounted in the top visor area of the vehicle. Police say when they turned it on, it displayed red and blue flashing LED lights.

Police say Mulitauaopele is facing a charge of Impersonating a Public Servant. He is also being cited for Driving Without Proof of Insurance, No Valid Operator’s License, and Tinted Windows.

Police say the Kia Rio was impounded as evidence.

