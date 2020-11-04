Clouds to start to move in as early as Thursday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday will be sunny for Anchorage with 10 mph winds and a high of 18 degrees. Clear skies for Wednesday night with 15 mph winds and a low of 12 degrees. Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage Thursday morning becoming cloudy with light winds, 20 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 21 degrees. Cloudy skies for Thursday night with light winds, 20 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a low of 15 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy for Friday with light winds and a high of 27 degrees.

Continued quiet weather is expected through the day Wednesday across much of Southcentral. Clear skies and light winds will allow for the coldest mornings of the season over the next couple of days. The daytime heating of the sun will quickly vanish into space once nightfall moves in. Storms in the northern Gulf that brought snow to Cordova and Middleton Island on Tuesday are moving off to the east allowing for Cordova to stay cold and dry on Wednesday.

Next, Wind Warnings (due to area pressure changes) are in effect for Thompson Pass as 75 mph winds gusts are possible. Throw in the cold air and combine the air with the winds and wind chill temperatures could drop down to 35 degrees below zero. Storms moving to the south through the Alaska Peninsula and into the north Pacific Wednesday morning could bring some light snow to Kodiak (the southern part). Also, this storm could bring 60 mph winds to Shelikof Strait on Wednesday as well.

Last, a series of storm systems moving out of southwest Alaska will impact Southcentral beginning by increasing clouds during the day on Thursday followed by light snow Thursday evening into Friday for Anchorage, Kenai Peninsula and the Mat-Su Valley. These locations could see a few inches of snow.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Tuesday, storms from south of the Aleutian Islands move east into the Western Gulf of Alaska on Sunday. If the storms end up moving more to the north and into Bristol Bay then that would mean warmer weather for Southcentral Alaska. These storms meet up with other systems in the Gulf and the Bering Sea and will approach Kodiak and Southcentral on Sunday increasing snow chances. Storms in the southwest corner of the Bering Sea will move to the north part of the sea Sunday through Tuesday. This movement could bring warmer air into southwest Alaska as well as snow, rain and freezing rain being possible for the Kusko Delta due to this warm air intrusion.

