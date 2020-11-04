Fisherman found dead in the water in Sitka
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sitka Police Department say a fisherman was found dead floating in the water near the seawall by Seafood Producers Cooperative.
Police say 65-year-old Ronald Cameron was a crewmember of the F/V Allysen Moriah.
Police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Monday of Cameron floating face down in the water. When police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they tried to do CPR but Cameron was pronounced dead on the scene.
Foul play is not suspected.
