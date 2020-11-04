Fisherman found dead in the water in Sitka

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sitka Police Department say a fisherman was found dead floating in the water near the seawall by Seafood Producers Cooperative.

Police say 65-year-old Ronald Cameron was a crewmember of the F/V Allysen Moriah.

Police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Monday of Cameron floating face down in the water. When police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they tried to do CPR but Cameron was pronounced dead on the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

*****Press Release***** On 11/2/2020, at approximately 7:30 AM a caller reported what appeared to be a person floating... Posted by Sitka Police Department on Monday, November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.