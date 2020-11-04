Advertisement

Mat-Su unofficial election results are in

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:39 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough held its election Tuesday, with a 28.65% voter turnout.

Unofficial results show Assembly District 5 candidate Clayton Tew with 1,160 votes which is just 67 votes ahead of opponent Lisa Behrens.

The race for Assembly District 4 sees Robert Yundt II in the lead with 1,819 votes.

Dwight Probasco is leading in the School Board District 6 race with 2,159 votes. Opponent Leland Baugus has received 1,269.

Lastly, unofficial results show Ole Larson with 2,100 votes, ahead of Jeanne Troshynski, who has 1,518 votes.

More than 2,800 absentee ballots were not counted Tuesday night. There are also 428 questioned ballots that also have not been counted.

Both could affect the unofficial results in some of these races.

