296 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services says there were no new deaths but 296 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 84 people have died with COVID-19 and a total of 18,174 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus.

Initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard states that five of the new cases were in nonresidents. Three were listed as unknown location, one was located in Wasilla and one was in Prudhoe Bay.

Over half of the state’s COVID-19 cases on Thursday were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 136 in Anchorage, seven in Chugiak and 14 in Eagle River.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says 473 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 89 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 15 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Seven of those patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s hospital dashboard shows there are currently only 31 intensive care unit beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department hospital dashboard has the ICU bed indicator in the red with only 10 beds available. AHD’s dashboard says there are 72 total inpatient beds available, which is also at a red level.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in most areas of the state. On Thursday, the Norton Sound Health Corp. said 83% of residents in the village of Stebbins have been tested for COVID-19 in the past seven weeks as a COVID-19 outbreak in the community has grown to 64 cases. The community is still in lockdown.

Some areas of Southeast Alaska, which have been in lower risk alert levels are starting to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough released a statement saying the community is now at a high-risk level and the City of Saxman would close its city hall to the public.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 157

Bethel Census Area: 37

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 14

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23

Kodiak: One

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Three

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 31

Nome Census Area: Two

North Slope Borough: Seven

City and Borough of Juneau: Three

Ketchikan: Five

Sitka: One

Unalaska: One

Chevak: Four

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

