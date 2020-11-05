AFD works to promote fire safety through the holidays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Halloween was the last day of Trick or Treat in the Street. It was the final day of a month-long awareness campaign that was put on to promote a safer holiday season during the pandemic. With the cold weather coming in and holiday celebrations moving indoors, there was an effort to get as much fire safety information into the hands of people as possible.

On the final day, the campaign shifted to a car side grab and go method for the first time. This awareness campaign was supported by the Anchorage Fire Department, Anchorage Downtown Partnership and the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association.

Some safety tips include inspecting the smoke alarms in the home and changing the batteries at least twice a year. It was noted that a great time to begin that cycle is during the daylight saving time changes. Come up with a plan to escape the home in the event of a fire. Inspect all heating systems, and check the electrical cords around the house. And make sure the stovetop is clear of flammable items.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.