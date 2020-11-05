Advertisement

AFD works to promote fire safety through the holidays

By Jeremy Kashatok
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Halloween was the last day of Trick or Treat in the Street. It was the final day of a month-long awareness campaign that was put on to promote a safer holiday season during the pandemic. With the cold weather coming in and holiday celebrations moving indoors, there was an effort to get as much fire safety information into the hands of people as possible.

On the final day, the campaign shifted to a car side grab and go method for the first time. This awareness campaign was supported by the Anchorage Fire Department, Anchorage Downtown Partnership and the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association.

Some safety tips include inspecting the smoke alarms in the home and changing the batteries at least twice a year. It was noted that a great time to begin that cycle is during the daylight saving time changes. Come up with a plan to escape the home in the event of a fire. Inspect all heating systems, and check the electrical cords around the house. And make sure the stovetop is clear of flammable items.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UAA basketball player gets second shot at life after open heart surgery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Seawolf guard Tyson Gilbert is recovering from open-heart surgery after he was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect.

News

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport remains busy despite pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Cargo business in Anchorage has increased as the airport helps deliver COVID-19 supplies around the world

News

Demolition of Jesse Lee Home begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The home of the Alaska state flag is finally being torn down after a months-long fight between the City of Seward and the Friends of the Jesse Lee Home.

Decision 2020

Why Alaska voters will have to wait at least a week for more results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Division of elections still has more than 134,000 votes to count but won't start for a week. Officials say they need information that's only available after the polls close.

Latest News

News

With Election Day over, what happens to lingering campaign signs?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Election Day 2020 has come and gone, but the signs of the races still stand across Anchorage.

News

ASD School Board discuss plans to return to classrooms at latest meeting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
While there were discussions over whether the Anchorage School Board would hold talks over ASD's plans to return to school during Tuesday's meeting, two votes to put the item on the board's agenda failed to pass.

News

Anchorage man arrested for impersonating a police officer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During the traffic stop, police found a light bar mounted in the top visor area of the vehicle.

News

Mat-Su unofficial election results are in

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Matansuka-Susitna Borough held its election Tuesday, with a 28.65% voter turnout.

Coronavirus

413 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
This marks the third-highest daily case count of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: Air National Guardsmen pitch in to feed the hungry

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Alaska Air National Guardsmen help out in the Five Loaves Two Fish Kitchen in Wasilla to prepare meals for people in need.