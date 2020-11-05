Alaska Zoo names fabulous fowl President

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the world waits for an official winner in the U.S. presidential election here in the 49th state; We were able to crown a president in the Alaska Zoo’s animal election.

It was a hotly contested battle between Izzy the bear and Squishy the chicken. Thanks to a last-minute donation in the waning minutes of the campaign, it was Squishy that pulled ahead for the win.

In a surprise at the very end, Team Squishy and the petting zoo hens have won the Alaska Zoo Animal Election! We... Posted by The Alaska Zoo on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Overall the event raised more than $20,000 for the zoo and it was evenly split. According to zookeeper Kora Isakson, the margin of victory was less than $100.

Isakson touted Squishy’s leadership qualities and general cuteness as reasons for victory.

“Squishy’s always been a leader, she’s the only chicken that knows how to get out of the petting zoo and we don’t stop her she just hops on over and she’ll follow us around as we push our carts to other exhibits. She’ll eat stuff off our cart, she just goes exploring, it’s very funny and then she comes back when she’s done. None of the other chickens know how to do that she’s very special,” Isakson said.

Joining President Squishy in her coop will be the petting zoo hens which, were named co-Vice Presidents.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.