Advertisement

Alaskans waiting on unemployment benefits should receive them as soon as Friday, state says

(MGN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After unemployment benefits from the State of Alaska were delayed, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the Lost Wages Assistance benefits will start being issued on Friday.

An estimated 48,000 Alaskans are waiting on the federal assistance, which the state approved early in September.

“This has been a challenging time like no other, and we are committed to helping Alaskans with the tools needed to be successful,” Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter said in a prepared statement.

The state had estimated the program would take anywhere from six to eight weeks to implement as the program must follow federal requirements to account for the payments.

In August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to have states pay out $300 per week to unemployed residents. The executive order was signed shortly after the $600 per week federal benefits expired in July.

The aid comes as the Department of Labor is reporting 36,000 fewer people were employed in Alaska as of September this year compared to September of 2019. Because of COVID-19 precautions, many of the largest job losses have been seen in the leisure and hospitality industries, which accounted for almost half of all total September job losses.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

AFD works to promote fire safety through the holidays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
Some safety tips include inspecting the smoke alarms in the home and changing the batteries at least twice a year.

Sports

UAA basketball player gets second shot at life after open heart surgery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Seawolf guard Tyson Gilbert is recovering from open-heart surgery after he was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect.

News

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport remains busy despite pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Cargo business in Anchorage has increased as the airport helps deliver COVID-19 supplies around the world

News

Demolition of Jesse Lee Home begins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The home of the Alaska state flag is finally being torn down after a months-long fight between the City of Seward and the Friends of the Jesse Lee Home.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Why Alaska voters will have to wait at least a week for more results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Division of elections still has more than 134,000 votes to count but won't start for a week. Officials say they need information that's only available after the polls close.

News

With Election Day over, what happens to lingering campaign signs?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Election Day 2020 has come and gone, but the signs of the races still stand across Anchorage.

News

ASD School Board discuss plans to return to classrooms at latest meeting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
While there were discussions over whether the Anchorage School Board would hold talks over ASD's plans to return to school during Tuesday's meeting, two votes to put the item on the board's agenda failed to pass.

News

Anchorage man arrested for impersonating a police officer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During the traffic stop, police found a light bar mounted in the top visor area of the vehicle.

News

Mat-Su unofficial election results are in

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Matansuka-Susitna Borough held its election Tuesday, with a 28.65% voter turnout.

Coronavirus

413 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
This marks the third-highest daily case count of COVID-19 in Alaska.