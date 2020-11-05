Alaskans waiting on unemployment benefits should receive them as soon as Friday, state says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After unemployment benefits from the State of Alaska were delayed, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the Lost Wages Assistance benefits will start being issued on Friday.

An estimated 48,000 Alaskans are waiting on the federal assistance, which the state approved early in September.

“This has been a challenging time like no other, and we are committed to helping Alaskans with the tools needed to be successful,” Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter said in a prepared statement.

The state had estimated the program would take anywhere from six to eight weeks to implement as the program must follow federal requirements to account for the payments.

In August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to have states pay out $300 per week to unemployed residents. The executive order was signed shortly after the $600 per week federal benefits expired in July.

The aid comes as the Department of Labor is reporting 36,000 fewer people were employed in Alaska as of September this year compared to September of 2019. Because of COVID-19 precautions, many of the largest job losses have been seen in the leisure and hospitality industries, which accounted for almost half of all total September job losses.

