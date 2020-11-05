Approaching storms could deliver snow as early as Thursday from Anchorage to Palmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The dry and sunny conditions will start transitioning over the course of the next couple of days to a cloudy and eventually a snowy one. Cold Arctic air is still in place and pushing down from the north, thus keeping winds strong over the Copper River Basin, Valdez and the Thompson Pass. Storms pushing in from the Bering Sea will move overhead the Cook Inlet region beginning Thursday afternoon.

These storms could deliver light snow this evening between 2 to 5 inches, and into the morning hours with the best chance along the Chugach from Palmer through the Hillside of Anchorage. Also, these storms will bring some increase in temperatures the next few days from the Arctic freeze the area has been dealing with. These storms should move off by Friday but then more storms push into Southcentral over the weekend.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Wednesday, the Bering Sea, Aleutian Islands and Southern Alaska are looking at active weather conditions for the remainder of the forecast period. On Tuesday afternoon, storms will move from the southwest corner of the Bering Sea and head northward toward Saint Lawrence Island. This movement will push warmer air up into Southwest Alaska, which could turn snow to rain creating winter mixes (sleet, freezing rain) and potentially icy conditions. Storm Force Winds (47-73 mph) will develop Tuesday through much of the Bering Sea, Aleutians and Southwest Alaska.

Next, storms south of the Aleutian Islands look to impact Southcentral over the weekend. The system will bring warmer air as well as increase snow chances across Southcentral Saturday and Sunday. These storms will move out of the area Sunday night allowing for high pressure to return from out of the west, clearing skies as well as ending snow for the time being. This break will be short-lived though as airflow out of the southwest moves back across Southcentral and starts up another period of active weather for late Tuesday through early Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.