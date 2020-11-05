Advertisement

ASD School Board discuss plans to return to classrooms at latest meeting

(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday evening, the Anchorage School Board heard hours of public testimony regarding Anchorage School District’s recent announcement of plans to begin the transition back to in-class learning.

A majority of the testimony given was in opposition of putting Pre-K through 2nd grade students back into class while Anchorage is currently seeing a steady spike in COVID-19 cases.

Twice during the meeting, School Board Member Andy Holleman pushed for the board to hold discussions on whether the district should hold off on its plans in-class learning until January 2021.

“I will admit that like a lot of people, I was hoping that we might have a little spike and then start trending downward in cases in Anchorage,” Holleman said. "That would make this all go away, but it’s a very dynamic situation and there’s clearly concern about it in the emails we are receiving.”

Two separate votes to add those talks to the agenda took place, both failing by a margin of 4-3.

On Wednesday, ASD is scheduled to meet with the Municipal Health Policy Committee to provide further details about their plans to resume in-class sessions.

