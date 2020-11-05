Advertisement

Burglary of ATM at the Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez caught on camera

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:21 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person broke into the Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez and took its ATM machine Sunday.

A video of the burglary was posted on Facebook by the business Wednesday evening.

Anchorage police did confirm they received a call around 4:44 a.m on Sunday. Police say when officers arrived at the business located on Raspberry Road they found the front door had been forced open and the ATM machine gone. Police did not say how much money was inside the machine.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

At 4:40am on Saturday night (October 31), criminals using a stolen Aurora Baptist Church Van broke into the restaurant...

Posted by Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

