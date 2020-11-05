Demolition of Jesse Lee Home begins

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The home of the Alaska state flag is finally being torn down after a months-long fight between the City of Seward and the Friends of the Jesse Lee Home.

The City of Seward voted to approve demolishing the home in July after the structure had sat unused since it was damaged during the 1964 earthquake.

Several groups opposed the vote, saying the home has historical significance to Alaska. The Friends of the Jesse Lee Home was given a chance to stop the demolition in the form of raising half a million dollars in a week’s time to prevent the City of Seward from razing the structure.

The Jesse Lee Home is being demolished after years of sitting unused. (Marella Hein)

After being unable to raise the funds in the allotted time, the City of Seward said it would go forward with the abatement and demolition.

The demolition was favored as one of the more affordable options for dealing with the structure. At the demolition vote in July, Community Development Planner Jackie Wilde said the demolition was estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1.3 million but would be primarily covered by a state grant.

