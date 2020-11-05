Advertisement

Pet Project: Deja

Deja is a 4-year-old pit bull.
By Alaska's News Source
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:48 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is 4-year-old Deja. She’s a pit bull mix looking for a foster home while she undergoes medical care.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said Deja has severe skin allergies that the center is currently treating. Everett says Deja has a sweet disposition, loves to cuddle and hates cold weather.

If you’re interested in taking Deja home, contact the center here.

