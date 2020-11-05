Advertisement

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport remains busy despite pandemic

By Dave Leval
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:55 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Air traffic remains busy at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport even during COVID-19 as jets pass through the airport on route to deliver cargo around the world.

“We’ve noticed the traffic has been staying pretty stable here and increasing,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak.

Nearly one million tons of cargo passed through the airport during the third quarter this year. That’s a 25% increase compared to the same time a year ago.

“Generally, we have our traffic that’s flying through here with machine parts, perishables, and pharmaceuticals,” Szczesniak said. “We’ve had this added increase in the PPE that’s needed to battle COVID.”

Around 2.5 million tons of cargo have touched down at the airport in 2020, marking a 13.6% increase over the first nine months of 2019.

“It cements that Anchorage is key to the logistical supply chain,” said Szczesniak.

Things look to remain busy for the rest of the year.

“We’ve got an additional Amazon flight that’s coming in for the holidays,” Szczesniak said. "That flight itself is going to be responsible for about 40 season jobs.

The airport has been one of the busiest airports in the U.S. for aircraft operations, the airport said in a release. In the first quarter of the year, the Anchorage airport was the 38th busiest and in the second quarter, the airport was third busiest for aircraft operations. In the third quarter, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is the nation’s eighth busiest airport.

The airport expects to break ground next year on more than $500 million of investments to increase cargo business. They include a cold storage hangar and expansion by FedEx and UPS.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UAA basketball player gets second shot at life after open heart surgery

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Seawolf guard Tyson Gilbert is recovering from open-heart surgery after he was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect.

News

Demolition of Jesse Lee Home begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The home of the Alaska state flag is finally being torn down after a months-long fight between the City of Seward and the Friends of the Jesse Lee Home.

Decision 2020

Why Alaska voters will have to wait at least a week for more results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Division of elections still has more than 134,000 votes to count but won't start for a week. Officials say they need information that's only available after the polls close.

News

With Election Day over, what happens to lingering campaign signs?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Election Day 2020 has come and gone, but the signs of the races still stand across Anchorage.

Latest News

News

ASD School Board discuss plans to return to classrooms at latest meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
While there were discussions over whether the Anchorage School Board would hold talks over ASD's plans to return to school during Tuesday's meeting, two votes to put the item on the board's agenda failed to pass.

News

Anchorage man arrested for impersonating a police officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During the traffic stop, police found a light bar mounted in the top visor area of the vehicle.

News

Mat-Su unofficial election results are in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Matansuka-Susitna Borough held its election Tuesday, with a 28.65% voter turnout.

Coronavirus

413 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
This marks the third-highest daily case count of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: Air National Guardsmen pitch in to feed the hungry

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Alaska Air National Guardsmen help out in the Five Loaves Two Fish Kitchen in Wasilla to prepare meals for people in need.

News

Fisherman found dead in the water in Sitka

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Sitka Police say a fisherman was found dead floating in the water near the seawall by Seafood Producers Cooperative.