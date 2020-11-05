Advertisement

Why Alaska voters will have to wait at least a week for more results

Alaska's general election ballot is being challenged again in court.
Alaska's general election ballot is being challenged again in court.(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 33,800 Alaska votes were counted on election night, according to the Alaska Division of Elections. But still, many more need to be tallied. Communications Director Tiffany Montemayor said an estimated 134,411 ballots will be counted on Nov. 10 a week after Election Day. The number is growing every day.

This year a record number of Alaskans cast their votes early. People concerned about COVID-19 were among more than 119,000 Alaskans who requested absentee ballots by mail. By the end of Wednesday, nearly 90,000 of those ballots had been returned, with more expected in the mail in the coming days.

Anchorage Regional Elections Supervisor Julie Husmann said every one of those ballots will need to be scrutinized. But much of the work can’t happen until after the polls close on election day. The Division of Elections needs information from hundreds of polling places around the state about who turned up to vote in person. Husmann said they need to make sure that someone hasn’t voted twice.

“Did they put a by-mail ballot in, and did they go to the precinct and vote also? So we want to eliminate any of those before we actually count them to get the results,” she said.

All of which takes time. Husmann said after the ballots are verified, they each have to be opened by hand, which includes taking them from their privacy sleeves and inner envelopes before they can be scanned and counted.

“That’s a process all in itself,” she noted. “When you are talking this kind of volume, it takes a lot more time.”

And while most of the ballots will be counted on Nov. 10, not all of them will be. Absentee ballots that were postmarked by election day will be accepted up until Nov. 13 and up till Nov. 18 if they were mailed from overseas.

Husmann said she wants Alaskans to know the system works, even if they have to wait.

“Because we know races have been won by a vote before,” she said.

She said the number of people hired to review ballots has also increased, and the counting will happen as quickly as it can.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Decision 2020

Live updates: New wave of Alaska election results are in

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Read the latest election night updates as they come in.

News

Election results update at 6 a.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
A look at the latest election results in the state. From the race for the U.S. House and Senate to the latest on important ballot measures.

Decision 2020

Alaska Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney up for retention

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:09 PM AKST
|
By Daniella Rivera
This year, all 22 judges on the ballot are recommended for retention by the nonpartisan Alaska Judicial Council, but one of them faced a campaign for their ouster by a group of conservative political leaders and abortion opponents.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Take a look at the two Alaska ballot measures

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKST
|
By Daniella Rivera
Alaskans will vote on two ballot measures in the general election.

Decision 2020

Sen. Dan Sullivan: ‘We are going to win, we are going to win big’

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:09 PM AKST
|
By Sean Maguire
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is running for a second term in the U.S. Senate.

Decision 2020

Alyse Galvin aims to unseat Rep. Don Young in second attempt

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:09 PM AKST
|
By Beth Verge
Galvin, who considers herself an independent but is running as this year’s Democratic nominee, is taking Young on for the second time in two elections.

Decision 2020

Rep. Don Young looks to secure 25th term

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:09 PM AKST
|
By Matt Leseman
Young has served 24 terms as Alaska’s representative, making him the longest-serving member of the current house, as well as the longest-serving Republican.

Decision 2020

Al Gross declares ‘victory within reach’ on Election Day

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:09 PM AKST
|
By Grant Robinson
After more than a year of campaigning and raising around $17 million, Dr. Al Gross enters election day as one candidate with a viable shot at unseating one Republican in the U.S. Senate.

News

Be our Election Day eyes and ears. Tell us what Election Day looks like for you

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:58 PM AKST
|
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
We want to hear from you about how the day is going. Issues, concerns, or just want to show off your voting pride? Let us know!