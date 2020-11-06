504 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 504 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.

The number of cases announced Friday makes it the second-highest announced since the pandemic hit Alaska earlier this year. Currently the highest daily total is 526 COVID-19 cases announced Oct. 25.

Initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard shows that two of the new cases were in nonresidents: one in Anchorage and the other in an unknown location.

At least 484 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19; 97 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and nine are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Seven of those patients are on a ventilator.

A total of 84 people with COVID-19 have died and a total of 18,699 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus in the state. Currently, the state has 11,493 active COVID-19 cases.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 312

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 37

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 65

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 9

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Haines Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 11

Ketchikan: 7

Sitka: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 30

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 12

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

