504 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 504 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.
The number of cases announced Friday makes it the second-highest announced since the pandemic hit Alaska earlier this year. Currently the highest daily total is 526 COVID-19 cases announced Oct. 25.
Initial data from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard shows that two of the new cases were in nonresidents: one in Anchorage and the other in an unknown location.
At least 484 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19; 97 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and nine are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Seven of those patients are on a ventilator.
A total of 84 people with COVID-19 have died and a total of 18,699 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus in the state. Currently, the state has 11,493 active COVID-19 cases.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 312
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 37
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 65
- Nome Census Area: 2
- North Slope Borough: 9
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
- Haines Borough: 1
- City and Borough of Juneau: 11
- Ketchikan: 7
- Sitka: 3
- Aleutians East Borough: 1
- Bethel Census Area: 30
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Kusilvak Census Area: 12
Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.
