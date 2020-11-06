Acting mayor announces update to Anchorage emergency orders, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions within the municipality

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two emergency orders in Anchorage are being updated to tighten coronavirus restrictions within the municipality by reducing the sizes of allowed gatherings and strengthening guidance on masks.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced the changes to the orders Friday afternoon, which were made in response to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city.

LIVE NOW: Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson is announcing updates to two emergency orders in Anchorage that will tighten COVID-19 restrictions within the municipality by reducing the sizes of allowed gatherings and strengthening guidance on masks. Posted by Alaska's News Source on Friday, November 6, 2020

“We know from economists and cities across the country that the biggest factor driving the economic downtown is the pandemic itself,” said Quinn-Davidson. “When COVID numbers are high, people don’t want to get sick and they don’t want to get their loved ones sick. So they start pulling back from supporting the local economy. We must get our COVID numbers under control now to save lives and support our businesses.”

The latest version of Emergency Order 13, which mandates the use of masks or cloth face coverings in public spaces within the municipality, will remove most exceptions to the face covering requirement.

According to a release from the acting mayor’s office, anyone who cannot tolerate wearing a face covering because of a disability will be required to wear a face shield instead, unless it is impossible to do so, or find an alternative to shopping or eating indoors like curbside pick-up, takeout or delivery. The order will also extend the requirement to all children over 5 and people who are exercising at an indoor facility, such as a gym.

The latest version of Emergency Order 14, which has to do with business capacity and gathering limitations, will restrict the size of certain gatherings even further, as well as set new guidelines for indoor shopping events like holiday bazaars.

The release details updates to Emergency Order 14 as follows:

Restricts the size of indoor gatherings with food and drink to 10 people

Restricts the size of indoor gatherings without food and drink to 15 people

Restricts the size of outdoor gatherings with food and drink to 20 people

Restricts the size of outdoor gatherings without food and drink to 30 people

Classrooms capped at 50% capacity

Emergency Order 14 will also include new capacity limits on classrooms and guidance for team sports, including a requirement that players must wear face coverings while practicing and competing indoors.

According to the release, the average COVID-19 case rate has increased to nearly 60 cases per 100,000 per day. The surge is “ overwhelming local public health capacity, threatens hospitals' ability to staff critical care beds," the release states.

“For the sake of our health and our economy, we need to come together to change the trajectory of COVID-19 in our community,” Quinn-Davidson said in a prepared statement. “Our goals are to protect public health and to help our local businesses survive this pandemic. We all must step up by wearing masks and minimizing gatherings - now.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.