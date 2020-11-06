Advertisement

APD: Person found dead on trail near Sullivan Arena

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a death that was reported near the Sullivan Arena on Friday.

A community alert from the Anchorage Police Department said the deceased person was found on the Chester Creek Trail. The trail near the arena is closed off for the investigation and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

