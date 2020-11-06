Early snow and warmer today with temps close to 30 degrees, snow chances stay high for most of the week.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage warms up 28 degrees with light wind after Friday morning saw some early snowfall. You can expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and into the night with 10 mph winds and a low of 22 degrees.

Have any weekend plans? Looking at Saturday here in Anchorage you can expect a 60%chance of snow with 10 mph winds. Along the Turnagain Arm winds will be 25 mph and a high of 29 degrees. Heading into the night, winds will stay the same in Anchorage while they speed up along Turnagain Arm as skies remain cloudy and the temperatures drop down to 26 degrees with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Looking ahead, cloudy for Sunday with light winds, a 90% chance for snow/rain and a high of 35 degrees.

Clouds have been moving in for the last day as storms push in from the west putting an end (for now) to the days of sun and very cold conditions. Warmer air and snow have moved into the area as snow fell overnight but amounts have been limited due to such a dry atmosphere from a week’s worth of high pressure clearing the skies. Combine the extending storm system becoming too far from the main storm along with very dry air in the atmosphere and snowfall should lighten up Friday morning. Some residual light snow showers or flurries are possible throughout the day Friday across valley location’s but the better chance remains in the mountains. Parts of the Talkeetna Mountains will have the best chance for snow continuing into Saturday as moisture moves up the mountainside Friday night into early Saturday in these spots.

The dry nature of the atmosphere can lead to intervals of clouds and sun on Friday for much of Southcentral in the valley areas of the Kenai Peninsula, west Anchorage, and the western Mat-Su Valleys Friday but staying mostly cloudy Friday night into Saturday.

The next big player for Southcentral impactful weather will be storms moving north from just south of the Aleutian Islands. These storm systems will move into Bristol Bay on Saturday, potentially spreading warm air across Southcentral that could turn snow into rain. The other weather scenario is a colder one. If these storms from the Aleutian Islands move further east and into Prince William Sound, then they will pull colder air down from the north and allowing for ample (moderate to heavy) snow to fall across Southcentral over the weekend. On top of that, winds along Turnagain Arm, the Hillside and along the Chugach Mountains could increase with these storms as well.

Storms continue to push in from the Gulf and into the northern Gulf coast early Sunday into Monday morning. These storms could be packed with Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) or even Storm Force Winds (47-73 mph). Details will be ironed out in the next couple of days on this potential storm progression.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, storms will move into mainland Alaska for the rest of the forecast period. Storms will enter western Alaska while high pressure moves into the western Bering Sea and then more storms move into Kamchatka Russia. The biggest challenge will be temperatures, which could be the difference between snow and rain and rain-snow mixes for portions of Alaska.

