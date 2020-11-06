Juneau artist featured on new Wells Fargo Native art credit cards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -A Juneau artist has her work featured on one of Wells Fargo’s new credit card designs.

Wells Fargo released five designs by Native artists from around the country for National Native American Heritage Month in November.

Tlingit and Athabascan artist Crystal Worl is known for her formline design of traditional Southeast and Pacific Northwest art.

She created a piece called “Seeking Balance” in bright pink and blue colors.

“Classical formline design has specific structures and geometry that has been passed down for hundreds of years, if not thousands,” Worl said.

Some Native communities have had moments of contention with Wells Fargo when the banking company was one of several that helped finance the Dakota Access Pipeline that went through Sioux lands.

Wells Fargo Senior Community Relations Consultant Judith Crotty said the company took feedback from tribes after that and made a 5-year, $50 million philanthropic commitment to Indigenous peoples.

The money will go to nonprofits and provide grants for housing affordability, diverse scholarships and small business growth.

Crotty said the card designs are another way to highlight Native artists and small businesses.

“I think it’s a really wonderful way for Wells Fargo to celebrate our Indigenous peoples and our Indigenous culture and history,” Crotty said.

Worl’s design was one of 400 submissions. She’s excited to have her art showcased on a national level.

“I hope it makes people feel a sense of pride of supporting Indigenous artists and native people being on the platform of telling their own story and sharing their own values,” Worl said.

Other designs include a beaded, floral motif from Crow artist Elias Jade Not Afraid and a Hamsa Hand design, also done in formline, by Stephanie Littlebird Fogel from the Grand Ronde Confederation.

