Major winter storm plows through Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and powerful Pacific low barreled across the west coast Thursday, and continues to churn north through the Bering Sea.

A 93 mph jet blast of wind comes out of Cape Lisburne and 74 mph at Tin City — a location that is not really a city, but is very exposed location known for extreme wind gusts.

High winds in Nome tore off parts off the roof to an airplane hangar and in Kotzebue a storm report notes blowing and drifting snow, moderate to heavy snowfall and drifts up to a foot high in town.

The very exposed and notoriously windy Cape Newenham in southwest Alaska saw extremely high winds Thursday. This location recorded a wind gust of 82 mph as the front blasted through this morning. Other high wind gusts noted today include 61 mph at Adak Airport and 60 mph in Akun.

A number of warnings for high winds, coastal flooding and heavy, blowing snow are up in western Alaska tonight. These warnings and advisories will go into Friday. Northwest and Interior Alaska will also see this storm bring in some winter weather. Warnings and advisories there will persist into Saturday. Residents should be aware and make efforts to stay safe in blizzard conditions.

The storm lies in a deep trough that extends out of the Kamchatka Peninsula. The deep and intense low, with a central pressure of 954 millibars, will bring in snow to mainland and southcentral locations into the weekend.

