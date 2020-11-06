State data shows an uptick in Alaskans getting flu shots

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heading into a new influenza season while battling COVID-19, health officials have urged Alaskans to get a flu shot. Data from the state shows that messaging is working.

This week, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted a 22% year over year increase in Alaskans getting flu shots.

“Really appreciate lots of effort you guys have been doing in your communities to help make sure that influenza is protected and we have those beds available as much as we need,” Zink said during a virtual question and answer session on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Social Services supplied the number of flu shots administered in Alaska for the period of Aug. 1 through Oct. 30 for the last two flu seasons, compared to this year’s. During that time period this year, 141,850 flu shots have been administered, up from 116,229 in the 2019-2020 flu season and 101,640 during that time frame in the 2018-2019 flu season.

Zink said that people ages one through 15 experience a higher death rate with influenza, while “over 15, it becomes a higher rate of COVID.”

So far this year, the age group receiving the most flu shots is people aged 65 and older, while Alaskans aged six months to 10 years have the second-highest rate of flu vaccinations.

While the flu shot might not prevent someone from getting sick, it can aid in decreasing the severity of illness, according to health professionals, and Alaskans are encouraged to get flu shots in an effort to save the state’s health care infrastructure from being overwhelmed by a known, preventable virus during a pandemic.

So far, the state also reports fewer confirmed cases of influenza this year than in past years.

“Since early October there have been 16 lab-confirmed cases of influenza reported to the Section of Epidemiology,” DHSS spokesperson Clinton Bennett wrote in an email Thursday.

During a virtual discussion on Nov. 2, Zink said there had only been a handful of flu cases in November. She said measures Alaskans are taking to protect themselves from COVID-19, including hand washing and mask-wearing, are likely also helping to lower the spread of influenza.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.