Advertisement

604 new COVID-19 cases sets record for highest daily total in Alaska

Health officials in Carroll County have reported they have an “overwhelming amount” of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials in Carroll County have reported they have an “overwhelming amount” of COVID-19 cases.(mgn image)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:47 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 604 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Saturday.

This is the new highest daily total of COVID-19 cases in Alaska. The previous record number was 526. Of the new cases, 600 were found in Alaska residents, with over half reported in the Municipality of Anchorage.

There are currently 12,065 active COVID-19 cases in Alaska. Due to the rising cases of the virus in the state, Gov. Mike Dunleavy extended the emergency declaration for COVID-19 on Friday, the same day the acting mayor of the Anchorage municipality announced updates to the municipality’s emergency orders, tightening restrictions regarding mask-wearing and social gathering sizes.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the number of Alaskans who have died with the disease at 84. There are currently 95 individuals hospitalized with the disease and 10 more patients hospitalized who are being investigated for having the disease.

Three of the nonresident cases were found in Anchorage; one more was reported in an unknown location.

Of the resident cases, those were found among these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 332

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 50

Kodiak Island Borough: 6

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 7

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 28

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 75

Nome Census Area: 3

Juneau City and Borough: 11

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 12

Petersburg Borough: 1

Princes of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 28

Dillingham Census Area: 4

Kusilvak Census Area: 22

Unknown: 1

This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acting mayor announces update to Anchorage emergency orders, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions within the municipality
504 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Big Lake shakes Southcentral residents
Police warn of hazardous road conditions after multiple traffic incidents
Gov. Mike Dunleavy extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

Latest News

Rep. Young responds to projected Biden win
Glenn Highway open again after traffic diversion near Knik River bridges
Alaska Native Medical Center uses several machines to test for COVID-19
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Big Lake shakes Southcentral residents