604 new COVID-19 cases sets record for highest daily total in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 604 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Saturday.

This is the new highest daily total of COVID-19 cases in Alaska. The previous record number was 526. Of the new cases, 600 were found in Alaska residents, with over half reported in the Municipality of Anchorage.

There are currently 12,065 active COVID-19 cases in Alaska. Due to the rising cases of the virus in the state, Gov. Mike Dunleavy extended the emergency declaration for COVID-19 on Friday, the same day the acting mayor of the Anchorage municipality announced updates to the municipality’s emergency orders, tightening restrictions regarding mask-wearing and social gathering sizes.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the number of Alaskans who have died with the disease at 84. There are currently 95 individuals hospitalized with the disease and 10 more patients hospitalized who are being investigated for having the disease.

Three of the nonresident cases were found in Anchorage; one more was reported in an unknown location.

Of the resident cases, those were found among these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 332

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 50

Kodiak Island Borough: 6

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 7

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 28

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 75

Nome Census Area: 3

Juneau City and Borough: 11

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 12

Petersburg Borough: 1

Princes of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 28

Dillingham Census Area: 4

Kusilvak Census Area: 22

Unknown: 1

This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

