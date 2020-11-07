Advertisement

A weekend storm brings in rain and snow

Prepare for heavy snows Saturday night, before rain mixes in Sunday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:25 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A light coating of snow on southcentral roads greeted drivers on Friday. And another large storm will pump warm air into the region over the weekend. Precipitation will start out as snow and could dump some heavy snow in some locations before mixing with rain into Sunday. It will likely get very messy out there and travel could get difficult and dangerous!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acting mayor announces update to Anchorage emergency orders, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions within the municipality
Major winter storm plows through Alaska
296 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Burglary of ATM at Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez caught on camera

Latest News

Early snow and warmer today with temps close to 30 degrees, snow chances stay high for most of the week.
Major winter storm plows through Alaska
Approaching storms could deliver snow as early as Thursday from Anchorage to Palmer
Large storm prompts warnings and advisories for wind and snow