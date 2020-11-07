A weekend storm brings in rain and snow
Prepare for heavy snows Saturday night, before rain mixes in Sunday
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:25 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A light coating of snow on southcentral roads greeted drivers on Friday. And another large storm will pump warm air into the region over the weekend. Precipitation will start out as snow and could dump some heavy snow in some locations before mixing with rain into Sunday. It will likely get very messy out there and travel could get difficult and dangerous!
