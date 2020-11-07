Blessing Boxes offer food for anyone in need

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cortney Moore and her 9-year-old daughter have found a unique way to help people in need. The family regularly buys a little bit extra at the grocery store, and when their own cupboards fill up, they pack the extra cans in boxes and head out.

For the past few years, several times a month, Moore and her daughter have made the rounds of “Blessing Boxes” that are located throughout town. The boxes, many of which resemble Little Free Libraries where people exchange books, are meant to offer food to anyone in need. Moore said, from what they’ve encountered, the need appears to be great.

“Every time we come to a blessing box it’s empty, 100% empty,” she said.

The boxes are usually located near schools or churches and are open for anyone to fill or take from.

Moore said keeping them stocked is a lesson in kindness, one her daughter, who’s been recognized for her community service work, seems to have learned at a young age.

“It helps a lot of people have food if they don’t have any,” she said. “And it’s the right thing to do.”

Moore said putting a few items in a Blessing Box is an easy way for anyone to give. They can do it on their own schedule and can remain anonymous.

“They don’t have to have face to face contact or worry about COVID. It’s all outside and it’s all available any time they want,” Moore said.

Moore recently posted on Facebook in an effort to bring awareness to the boxes as well as get feedback on their locations. The list below represents boxes Moore said she has personally verified although she added that Blessing Boxes sometimes come and go.

Government Hill Elementary

Tyson Elementary

North Star Elementary School

Wendler Middle School

Anchor Park United Methodist Church

Lake Hood Elementary

Aquarian Charter School

Stephens Park Apartments 3200 LaTouche St. (at the crosswalk)

Tikishla Park 3018 E. 20th Ave (at the entrance)

E. 68th near Teshlar

Collins Way Circle

Rendon Drive at the cul-de-sac

South Restaurant

Tanada Loop (under the street lamp)

Sleepy Dog Coffee Shop Eagle River

