Traffic incidents close multiple sections of the Glenn Highway
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At least two sections of the Glenn Highway have been shut down to outbound traffic because of traffic incidents Friday.
The first crash happened around 3 p.m. near Turpin Street. As of 4 p.m., Anchorage police said one outbound lane of the highway was reopened and others were expected to open soon.
Police sent out a community alert about a second crash near the Eklutna exit. All outbound lanes in that area closed due to a collision and drivers are being warned to expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
