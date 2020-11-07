Advertisement

Traffic incidents close multiple sections of the Glenn Highway

Anchorage police warn of hazardous and icy road conditions.
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At least two sections of the Glenn Highway have been shut down to outbound traffic because of traffic incidents Friday.

The first crash happened around 3 p.m. near Turpin Street. As of 4 p.m., Anchorage police said one outbound lane of the highway was reopened and others were expected to open soon.

Police sent out a community alert about a second crash near the Eklutna exit. All outbound lanes in that area closed due to a collision and drivers are being warned to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

