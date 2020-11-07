Gov. Mike Dunleavy extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Alaska health care leaders have implored the state to extend the emergency declaration and to issue a mask mandate.

On Friday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would issue a 30-day emergency declaration extension but would not support a statewide mask mandate.

The health disaster emergency declaration will be in effect until Dec. 15 with hopes that the Alaska Legislature will extend the declaration in a special session. Dunleavy said he does not want to call the Legislature into a special session citing concerns that pulling a large number of outside lawmakers to Juneau could impact the community’s COVID-19 transmission.

“The Legislature has indicated they do not currently have the support of their members to call themselves into a special session,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. "If the Legislature chooses to convene to address this new order, my administration is ready to assist in developing long-term solutions to manage this emergency and protect the public safety and health of Alaskans.”

Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel said the governor should use his power to call the Legislature back into session, saying they would have time to extend the present emergency declaration before it expires on Nov. 15. The Legislature could also choose to extend the emergency declaration beyond the 30 days Dunleavy has issued.

“It’s concerning to me that the governor has chosen this far more arbitrary and tenuous course of action," Giessel said in a written statement. "His choice places Alaska communities, healthcare providers, businesses, and citizens in an unstable, unpredictable position. If the action is challenged in court, our state security and stability become on trial and in jeopardy. The option was available to do this right, and I urge the governor to reconsider his course of action.”

The first emergency declaration went into effect on March 11 in response to the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. That declaration would have expired in 10 days without an extension.

“This new disaster declaration is based upon the determination of moving from the threat of a pandemic to an actual pandemic,” Dunleavy said. “Given the tools the declaration will provide to the state, boroughs, and municipalities, as well as our health professionals and medical facilities, this declaration will continue to provide certainty to Alaskans during this pandemic.”

At the press conference Friday, Dunleavy said he would not mandate Alaskans receive a COVID-19 vaccination once it is available. In the meantime, the governor said he is recommending businesses and religious establishments enforce social distancing and mask-wearing measures.

