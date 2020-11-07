Advertisement

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Big Lake shakes Southcentral residents

(KMVT)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:05 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents in Southcentral Alaska had a shock early Saturday morning when a magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook 2 kilometers east of Big Lake, Alaska, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Within minutes of the magnitude 5.0 earthquake, another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 shook 6 kilometers from Big Lake.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System with the National Weather Service says there is no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat related to the earthquake.

Alaska has seen several other tsunami warnings, which were later canceled, this year. Most recently, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake near Sand Point, Alaska prompted such a warning. In July, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake caused similar warnings and some damage was reported.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acting mayor announces update to Anchorage emergency orders, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions within the municipality
504 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Police warn of hazardous road conditions after multiple traffic incidents
Gov. Mike Dunleavy extends COVID-19 emergency declaration
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

Police investigate death of man in Mountain View Friday night
Lifelong Alaskan takes advantage of zoo walk one last time
Alaska vote totals changed in between counts. Here’s why
Gov. Mike Dunleavy extends COVID-19 emergency declaration