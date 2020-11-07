Magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Big Lake shakes Southcentral residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents in Southcentral Alaska had a shock early Saturday morning when a magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook 2 kilometers east of Big Lake, Alaska, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Within minutes of the magnitude 5.0 earthquake, another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 shook 6 kilometers from Big Lake.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System with the National Weather Service says there is no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat related to the earthquake.

Alaska has seen several other tsunami warnings, which were later canceled, this year. Most recently, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake near Sand Point, Alaska prompted such a warning. In July, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake caused similar warnings and some damage was reported.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.