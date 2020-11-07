Advertisement

Masks now required in all Mat-Su Borough facilities

The mask order includes the five libraries, pool and ice rink.
Masks are now required inside all Mat-Su Borough facilities
Masks are now required inside all Mat-Su Borough facilities(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM AKST
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) -The Matanuska-Susitna Borough will now require members of the public to wear masks while inside borough buildings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Acting Borough Manager George Hays said the spike in cases in the Mat-Su Borough prompted him to issue the order.

“Specifically within our employees, we were getting additional infections, testing positive,” Hays said. “This total increase overall is starting to affect everybody, affect us in our jobs and in some cases in our responders, our critical responders.”

People are required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth unless they are not moving and six feet away from others or if they have a health condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask.

The mandate applies to all borough facilities including the five libraries, the pools and skating rinks. Hays said teams who are playing hockey or individual skaters don’t have to wear masks while they’re doing vigorous activity but coaches and spectators on the sidelines will be required to mask up.

Hays said the borough wants to prevent having to close down all of its buildings like it did earlier this year.

