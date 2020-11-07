Police investigate death of man in Mountain View Friday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has died after police received reports of shots fired near Mount View Drive and North Bliss Street.

Police say officers responded to the incident around 8:40 p.m. Friday and found an injured adult man at the 4500 block of Mountain View Drive.

The man was transported to a local hospital but pronounced dead. Police are investigating the homicide and say there will be a large police presence in the area during the investigation.

The identity of the man will not be disclosed until next of kin have been informed of his death.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to call Anchorage Police Department Dispatch at 311.

